HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.93% in the March 2022 quarter

Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 40.93% to Rs 62.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 35.20% to Rs 238.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 176.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.95% to Rs 206.38 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 155.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 823.59 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 713.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales238.33176.28 35 823.59713.47 15 OPM %86.1786.34 -86.1288.25 - PBDT84.7060.68 40 281.32210.95 33 PBT83.6059.84 40 277.53207.78 34 NP62.0844.05 41 206.38155.23 33

