HDFC declines 8% in seven days

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) fell 2.68% to Rs 2628.05, extending losses for the seventh trading session.Shares of HDFC have fallen 7.87% in seven trading sessions. The stock has corrected 13% from its 52-week high of Rs 3,021.10 posted on 15 November 2021.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen only 2.71% while the benchmark Nifty has added 21.6% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 32.293. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 2835.13, 2771.19 and 2642.76 respectively.
HDFC is engaged in financing by way of loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses, commercial real estate and certain other purposes, in India. The company's standalone net profit jumped 31.91% to Rs 3,780.50 crore on a 4.20% rise in total income to Rs 12,226.39 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU