Sambhaav Media hits the roof on commencement of FM Radio Broadcast in Leh

Sambhaav Media was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 5.44 after the company announced that it has commenced FM Radio Broadcast at Leh (in the union territory of Ladakh) on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

Earlier, FM Radio licenses for 13 cities which included Bharuch, Veraval, Porbandar, Junagadh, Godhra, Mehsana, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar in Gujarat and Bhaderwah, Kathua and Poonch in Jammu & Kashmir and Kargil and Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh were acquired under e-Auction of Second Batch of Private FM Radio Phase-III Channels. The above-mentioned FM Radio Stations have now been operationalised.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales dropped 10.9% to Rs 10.04 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Sambhaav Media is engaged in the sale of other advertising space or time, and also in the publishing of newspapers, journals and periodicals. Its segments include Print Media and Electronic Media. The company is engaged in the business of print media in the form of newspaper and magazine publication, audio video media in the form of public entertainment system and television channels, digital media by way of online portal, social media and varied advertising, and communication means as its activities.

