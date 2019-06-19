Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
-
Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2019.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 26.82% to Rs 20.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 87.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.38 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jet Airways (India) Ltd lost 23.24% to Rs 31.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.07 lakh shares in the past one month.
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 16.52% to Rs 14.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd slipped 16.09% to Rs 30.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.35 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Capital Ltd dropped 15.11% to Rs 53.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.43 lakh shares in the past one month.
