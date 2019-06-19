Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2019.

crashed 26.82% to Rs 20.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 87.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

lost 23.24% to Rs 31.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 35.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

tumbled 16.52% to Rs 14.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

slipped 16.09% to Rs 30.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd dropped 15.11% to Rs 53.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

