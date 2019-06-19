Aksh Optifibre Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd, B A G Films & Media Ltd and Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2019.
Aksh Optifibre Ltd lost 18.72% to Rs 9.94 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Industrial Investment Trust Ltd crashed 18.67% to Rs 61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46082 shares in the past one month.
R&B Denims Ltd tumbled 18.64% to Rs 31. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1274 shares in the past one month.
B A G Films & Media Ltd pared 17.81% to Rs 3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27704 shares in the past one month.
Reliance Naval & Engineering Ltd shed 17.20% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.
