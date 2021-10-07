Volumes soar at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71549 shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 October 2021.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 7.87 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 11.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71549 shares. The stock lost 0.54% to Rs.721.70. Volumes stood at 51338 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21737 shares. The stock gained 4.31% to Rs.170.65. Volumes stood at 10023 shares in the last session.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 15845 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3880 shares. The stock rose 0.00% to Rs.3,934.40. Volumes stood at 2226 shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd clocked volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27972 shares. The stock gained 11.32% to Rs.844.35. Volumes stood at 20599 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd saw volume of 8.85 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.78 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.317.85. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

