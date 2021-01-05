Trident Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mastek Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Somany Home Innovation Ltd and Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 January 2021.

Trident Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 15.44 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 151.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd soared 16.03% to Rs 1432.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20703 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up surged 9.98% to Rs 248.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 192.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14962 shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd exploded 9.34% to Rs 4866.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42404 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5030 shares in the past one month.

