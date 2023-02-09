HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 2.05%

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 519, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.39% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% jump in NIFTY and a 2.07% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18485.95, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 80.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

