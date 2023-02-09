CHD Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, BF Investment Ltd, Advance Syntex Ltd and Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2023.

CHD Chemicals Ltd soared 13.17% to Rs 6.96 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6800 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd spiked 11.58% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1581 shares in the past one month.

BF Investment Ltd surged 11.15% to Rs 425. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22168 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9166 shares in the past one month.

Advance Syntex Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 10.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2618 shares in the past one month.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 12.47. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6147 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)