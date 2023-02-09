Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Trent Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Venkys (India) Ltd and Dish TV India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2023.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd surged 6.81% to Rs 98.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91737 shares in the past one month.

Trent Ltd spiked 6.57% to Rs 1316.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36514 shares in the past one month.

Cummins India Ltd soared 6.27% to Rs 1567.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12839 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd exploded 5.69% to Rs 1916.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1907 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd advanced 5.21% to Rs 16.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

