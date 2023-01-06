HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.3, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% jump in NIFTY and a 2.25% jump in the Nifty Energy.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.3, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17875.4. The Sensex is at 59907.51, down 0.74%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18782.2, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 618.65, up 1.25% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 6.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.35% jump in NIFTY and a 2.25% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 99.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

