IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Industries Ltd, Nava Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Gati Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2023.

IDBI Bank Ltd surged 7.40% to Rs 58.8 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd spiked 6.17% to Rs 456.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27113 shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd soared 4.83% to Rs 258.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd added 4.80% to Rs 1061.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10377 shares in the past one month.

Gati Ltd advanced 4.72% to Rs 146.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46567 shares in the past one month.

