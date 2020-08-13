Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 71.91 points or 0.38% at 19024.08 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 4.86%), ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 3.23%),Hester Biosciences Ltd (down 2.54%),Natco Pharma Ltd (down 2.53%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 2.4%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.36%), Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (down 2.18%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.58%), and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 1.43%).

On the other hand, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 8.23%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.94%), and Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.42%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.93 or 0.03% at 38356.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.08% at 11317.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.2 points or 0.87% at 13954.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.12 points or 1.47% at 4767.65.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

