Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 17.1 points or 1.34% at 1255.79 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 5%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 4.99%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.56%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.92%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ITI Ltd (down 1.19%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.73%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.53%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.92%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.45%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.96%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.93 or 0.03% at 38356.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.08% at 11317.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.2 points or 0.87% at 13954.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.12 points or 1.47% at 4767.65.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

