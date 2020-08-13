Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 8.67 points or 0.14% at 6248.54 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.83%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.34%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.22%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.17%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Aban Offshore Ltd (up 4.95%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.24%), and Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 2.4%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.93 or 0.03% at 38356.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.08% at 11317.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.2 points or 0.87% at 13954.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.12 points or 1.47% at 4767.65.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

