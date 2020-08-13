JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Energy stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 8.67 points or 0.14% at 6248.54 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.83%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.34%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.22%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.17%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.04%).

On the other hand, Aban Offshore Ltd (up 4.95%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 3.24%), and Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 2.4%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 12.93 or 0.03% at 38356.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 9.1 points or 0.08% at 11317.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.2 points or 0.87% at 13954.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 69.12 points or 1.47% at 4767.65.

On BSE,1478 shares were trading in green, 1109 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU