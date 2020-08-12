Healthcare stocks tank

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 316.11 points or 1.63% at 19063.68 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 5.13%), Natco Pharma Ltd (down 4.74%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (down 4.56%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 4.44%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 4.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.85%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 3.8%), Biocon Ltd (down 3.49%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.44%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.37%).

On the other hand, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 5.28%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 4.98%), and Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.81%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.69 or 0.24% at 38313.32.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33.8 points or 0.3% at 11288.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.59 points or 0.08% at 13826.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.44 points or 0.09% at 4696.37.

On BSE,1347 shares were trading in green, 1266 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

