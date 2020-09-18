Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 607.52 points or 3.08% at 20322.18 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Natco Pharma Ltd (up 11.15%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 6.05%),Lupin Ltd (up 5.42%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 4.98%),Laurus Labs Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 4.6%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.23%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.21%), Cipla Ltd (up 4.15%), and Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 3.54%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 1.78%), Shalby Ltd (down 0.96%), and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 0.68%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 141.67 or 0.36% at 39121.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64 points or 0.56% at 11580.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.91 points or 0.67% at 15452.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.27 points or 0.65% at 5119.71.

On BSE,1224 shares were trading in green, 612 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)