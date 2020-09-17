Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 2.77%, up for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4756.25, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 73.35% in last one year as compared to a 6.43% gain in NIFTY and a 47.77% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4756.25, up 2.77% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11537.8. The Sensex is at 39101.77, down 0.51%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has added around 5.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11688.55, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4763, up 2.68% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 23.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

