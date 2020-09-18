Natco Pharma Ltd Surges 10.62%, S&P BSE Healthcare index Gains 2.28%

Natco Pharma Ltd has added 7.43% over last one month compared to 5.78% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.29% rise in the SENSEX

Natco Pharma Ltd gained 10.62% today to trade at Rs 858.9. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 2.28% to quote at 20163.72. The index is up 5.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lupin Ltd increased 5.85% and J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd added 3.71% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 58.63 % over last one year compared to the 8.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Natco Pharma Ltd has added 7.43% over last one month compared to 5.78% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33946 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17306 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 898 on 11 Aug 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 450 on 25 Mar 2020.

