SWSL rallies on winning project in Latin America

Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) spurted 5.03% to Rs 235 after the company announced that it has signed an order of 106.71 MW worth about Rs 462 crore in Chile.

The order has been received from a global independent power producer (IPP), work for which is expected to begin in Q4 FY 2021. SWSL has a strong presence in the region with one project of 93.3 MW in Argentina and three projects of 588 MW under construction in Chile. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 September 2020.

SWSL's consolidated net profit declined 65.9% to Rs 16.42 crore on a 14.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,067.90 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider.

