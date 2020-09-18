Hindustan Zinc gains on fund raising plan

Hindustan Zinc rose 1.46% to Rs 219.20 after the company proposed to raise Rs 4000 crore by offering debentures in one or more tranches.

The company proposes to offer Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Cumulative, Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating upto Rs 4,000 crore in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on 22 September 2020. The issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors in its meeting held on July 21, 2020.

Hindustan Zinc is engaged in the mining and smelting of zinc, lead and silver metal in India. The firm's segments include mining and smelting of zinc, lead and silver, and wind energy.

