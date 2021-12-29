Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 195.57 points or 0.77% at 25619.81 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Nureca Ltd (up 10.85%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 9.93%),Sastasundar Ventures Ltd (up 5%),Shalby Ltd (up 3.66%),Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Venus Remedies Ltd (up 3.11%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 2.38%), Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 2.09%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.97%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 1.74%).

On the other hand, Kopran Ltd (down 1.18%), TTK Healthcare Ltd (down 0.49%), and Ajanta Pharma Ltd (down 0.47%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.5 or 0.33% at 58086.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.6 points or 0.29% at 17282.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233.59 points or 0.81% at 29156.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.72 points or 0.47% at 8725.

On BSE,2215 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 86 were unchanged.

