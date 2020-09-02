Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 12.43 points or 0.98% at 1286.48 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 7.99%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.38%),Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.91%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.63%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.33%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.75%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.61%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.54%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 4.96%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.63%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.2%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 68.32 or 0.18% at 38969.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.28% at 11502.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.97 points or 1.01% at 14559.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.71% at 4934.83.

On BSE,1241 shares were trading in green, 577 were trading in red and 74 were unchanged.

