Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 484.6 points or 2.02% at 24533.21 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 5.8%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 5.55%),ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 5.06%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 5.04%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.24%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.01%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.77%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.59%), and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 3.54%).

On the other hand, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 4.94%), Procter & Gamble Health Ltd (down 1.82%), and Take Solutions Ltd (down 1.78%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.25 or 0.66% at 49531.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.4 points or 0.66% at 14921.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.79 points or 0.81% at 22398.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.02 points or 0.58% at 7145.71.

On BSE,1707 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

