Mastek Ltd Slides 3.79%

Mastek Ltd fell 3.79% today to trade at Rs 1898.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.11% to quote at 26756.45. The index is down 4.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coforge Ltd decreased 2.3% and Firstsource Solutions Ltd lost 2.18% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 97.7 % over last one year compared to the 56.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mastek Ltd has added 39.5% over last one month compared to 4.71% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.25% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 41000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 64264 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2020 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.15 on 20 May 2020.

