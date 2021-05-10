Capital Goods shares rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 268.29 points or 1.3% at 20880.17 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 6.76%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.51%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.32%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.65%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 1.29%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.13%), SKF India Ltd (up 1.07%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 0.97%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.94%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 325.25 or 0.66% at 49531.72.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.4 points or 0.66% at 14921.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.79 points or 0.81% at 22398.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41.02 points or 0.58% at 7145.71.

On BSE,1707 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

