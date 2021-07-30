Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index rises 3.63%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 3.63% at 14425.3 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd added 10.09%, Cipla Ltd rose 4.18% and Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained 3.66%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 41.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.95% and Nifty Auto index added 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.10% to close at 15763.05 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.13% to close at 52586.84 today.

