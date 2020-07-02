Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Heera Ispat reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
