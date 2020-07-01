Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.91 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the December 2019 quarter
Industrials shares edge higher
Reliance Industries acquires 37.7% stake in Alok Industries
-
Sales decline 38.54% to Rs 60.43 croreNet Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.54% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 298.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.4398.32 -39 298.05364.05 -18 OPM %-7.2514.38 -11.3022.11 - PBDT-16.760.01 PL -32.6724.89 PL PBT-22.14-6.34 -249 -55.67-2.14 -2501 NP-22.14-6.34 -249 -65.46-2.14 -2959
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU