JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Siddheswari Garments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Walchandnagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.54% to Rs 60.43 crore

Net Loss of Walchandnagar Industries reported to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.54% to Rs 60.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 298.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.4398.32 -39 298.05364.05 -18 OPM %-7.2514.38 -11.3022.11 - PBDT-16.760.01 PL -32.6724.89 PL PBT-22.14-6.34 -249 -55.67-2.14 -2501 NP-22.14-6.34 -249 -65.46-2.14 -2959

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 19:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU