HEG Ltd Slips 3.19%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Shed 2.18%

HEG Ltd has lost 26.1% over last one month compared to 7.79% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.96% drop in the SENSEX

HEG Ltd fell 3.19% today to trade at Rs 1232.05. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 2.18% to quote at 27418.66. The index is down 7.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Elgi Equipments Ltd decreased 3.07% and Bharat Forge Ltd lost 2.86% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 28.7 % over last one year compared to the 13.98% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

HEG Ltd has lost 26.1% over last one month compared to 7.79% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 3.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21571 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2626.15 on 05 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1201.5 on 22 Feb 2022.

