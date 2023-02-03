JUST IN
Savani Financials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Hemang Resources standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 11.46 crore

Net profit of Hemang Resources declined 87.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.4612.75 -10 OPM %7.1651.37 -PBDT0.826.55 -87 PBT0.826.55 -87 NP0.826.55 -87

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:51 IST

