Hemang Resources standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 11.46 croreNet profit of Hemang Resources declined 87.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.4612.75 -10 OPM %7.1651.37 -PBDT0.826.55 -87 PBT0.826.55 -87 NP0.826.55 -87
