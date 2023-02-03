Hemang Resources standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 11.46 crore

Net profit of Hemang Resources declined 87.48% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.4612.757.1651.370.826.550.826.550.826.55

