Jubilant Pharmova reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 1533.22 croreNet loss of Jubilant Pharmova reported to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 1533.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1297.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1533.221297.60 18 OPM %9.4114.97 -PBDT103.01163.56 -37 PBT8.7370.23 -88 NP-15.6750.99 PL
