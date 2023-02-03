Nava consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 880.01 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 45.37% to Rs 245.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 880.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 949.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.880.01949.9245.3942.97430.65379.35352.56304.97245.04168.56

