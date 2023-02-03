JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 17.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nava consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 880.01 crore

Net profit of Nava rose 45.37% to Rs 245.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 880.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 949.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales880.01949.92 -7 OPM %45.3942.97 -PBDT430.65379.35 14 PBT352.56304.97 16 NP245.04168.56 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU