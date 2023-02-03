Nava consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.36% to Rs 880.01 croreNet profit of Nava rose 45.37% to Rs 245.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 168.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.36% to Rs 880.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 949.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales880.01949.92 -7 OPM %45.3942.97 -PBDT430.65379.35 14 PBT352.56304.97 16 NP245.04168.56 45
