Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 122.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 23.20 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists rose 122.44% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.41% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 83.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.2026.34 -12 83.00102.17 -19 OPM %4.576.26 -5.559.19 - PBDT7.143.99 79 19.5219.15 2 PBT6.263.25 93 15.9916.13 -1 NP5.652.54 122 12.9812.80 1

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:18 IST

