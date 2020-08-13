Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 122.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.92% to Rs 23.20 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists rose 122.44% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.41% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.76% to Rs 83.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

