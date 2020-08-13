JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 61.08% to Rs 81.19 crore

Net Loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 61.08% to Rs 81.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.81.19208.636.5515.89-46.06-10.30-51.74-16.04-42.89-18.56

