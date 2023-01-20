Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 43.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.03% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 43.62% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.03% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.0518.483.439.851.772.201.141.600.530.94

