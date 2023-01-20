Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 43.62% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 51.03% to Rs 9.05 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 43.62% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.03% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.0518.48 -51 OPM %3.439.85 -PBDT1.772.20 -20 PBT1.141.60 -29 NP0.530.94 -44

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 15:35 IST

