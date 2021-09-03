Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alembic Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2021.

Alembic Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2021.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd lost 4.76% to Rs 539.3 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd crashed 4.61% to Rs 115.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanofi India Ltd tumbled 4.22% to Rs 8546. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2017 shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd pared 3.71% to Rs 237.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd shed 3.40% to Rs 733. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)