IEX snaps four-day rising streak

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) tumbled 4.44% to Rs 541.10, amid some bit of profit booking.

The stock advanced 30.49% in the past four sessions to end at Rs 566.25 on Thursday (2 September), from its recent closing low of Rs 433.95 on 27 August 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has added 137.79% while the benchmark Sensex has added 21.40% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.898. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day daily simple moving average (SMA) placed at 423.03, 395.36 and 329.44, respectively.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

On a consolidated basis, IEX reported 47.5% jump in net profit to Rs 62.10 crore on 34.1% rise in net sales to Rs 91.03 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

