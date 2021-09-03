TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Meghmani Organics Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Rushil Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2021.

Meghmani Organics Ltd, XPRO India Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Rushil Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2021.

TD Power Systems Ltd lost 7.40% to Rs 323.55 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 52248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39929 shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd tumbled 5.80% to Rs 133.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

XPRO India Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 396.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26759 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18049 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 10.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd pared 4.98% to Rs 272.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5156 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)