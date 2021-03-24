Hero MotoCorp hikes prices effective 01 April

Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from 01 April 2021.

The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs.

The company has accelerated its cost savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers will be up to Rs. 2500, and the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market.

