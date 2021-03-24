Entertainment Network (India) enters into management agreement with Marhaba FM

-
Entertainment Network (India) has entered into a Management Agreement with Marhaba FM inter alia to provide services of managing the daily operations of its radio frequency.
Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using the Company's trademarks as per the Brand and Content License arrangement with Global Entertainment Network (GENL).
GENL is a a joint venture company formed in the state of Qatar between the Company and Marhaba FM who is the owner of a radio frequency viz. 89.6 FM branded as 'One FM' in the state of Qatar.
GENL's business includes inter alia providing services in relation to operating and managing the operations of private FM radio stations, organising concerts and music awards, conducting digital operations/ music streaming, planning and executing events, designing television shows and undertaking other activities as mutually agreed between the parties, within the state of Qatar
