Hero MotoCorp launches new 'connected' Maestro Edge 125

Hero MotoCorp today launched an advanced, 'connected', and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125.

Close on the heels of the launch of Glamour Xtec on Tuesday, the new Maestro Edge 125 adds to the ever-growing appeal of the successful Maestro brand, offering the ideal combination of style and technology.

The new scooter offers a connected and distinctive experience with its enhanced aesthetics, modern technology, and edgy design.

Building on an aggressive stance, the new Maestro Edge 125 offers a high-value and premium experience with the first-in-segment projector LED Headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect and new sharper design features.

Available in exciting new colors at Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points across the country, the Maestro Edge 125 is attractively priced at Rs. 72,250/- (Drum variant)*, Rs. 76,500/- (Disc variant)* and Rs. 79,750 (Connected variant)*. *(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)