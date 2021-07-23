Hero MotoCorp launches new Maestro Edge 125

Hero MotoCorp said the new Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs 72,250 (drum variant), Rs 76,500 (disc variant) and Rs 79,750 (connected variant).
Following Glamour Xtec's launch on Tuesday, the new Maestro Edge 125 offers an ideal combination of style and technology. The new scooter offers a connected and distinctive experience with its enhanced aesthetics, modern technology, and edgy design.
The new Maestro Edge 125 offers a high-value and premium experience with the first-in-segment projector LED Headlamp, fully digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity with call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation, Hero Connect and new sharper design features.
The two-wheeler major reported 44.2% jump in net profit to Rs 885.28 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 613.81 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased 37.2% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 8,689.74 crore.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in terms of unit volumes sold by a single company in a year.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.44% to Rs 2,825.45 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 2,821.95 and an intraday high of Rs 2,864.95 so far.
