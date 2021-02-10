Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3568.25, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.69% jump in NIFTY and a 38.91% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3568.25, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 15097.8. The Sensex is at 51256.72, down 0.14%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 11.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10907.6, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3494, up 2.23% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 48.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.69% jump in NIFTY and a 38.91% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

