Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2760, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 18591.1. The Sensex is at 62628.64, up 0.54%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 3.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12958, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

