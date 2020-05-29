HeidelbergCement firms up after decent Q4 show

HeidelbergCement India gained 2.63% to Rs 161.80 after standalone net profit grew 9% to Rs 66.29 crore on 4.7% decline in net sales to Rs 509.29 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs 100.58 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 6% from Rs 94.93 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expenses fell 13.60% to Rs 17.28 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Sales volume for Q4 March 2020 1090 kilotonne (KT), declining 10% from 1211 KT in Q4 March 2019. EBITDA rose 1.9% to to Rs 127.3 crore in quarter ending March 2020 as against Rs 124.9 crore posted in the same period last year. EBITDA margin grew by 164 basis points to 25% in Q4 March 2020 from 23.4% in Q4 March 2019. EBITDA per tonne jumped 13.2% to Rs 1,168 in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 1032 in Q4 March 2019.

The company suspended manufacturing operations in its plants during the last week of March 2020 which marginally impacted the performance during the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2020. The operations partially resumed from mid-April 2020.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6 per equity share for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement AG, Germany. The company operates in central India in Damoh (Madhya Pradesh) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and in southern India in Ammasandra (Karnataka).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)