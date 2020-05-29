Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IFCI Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Arvind Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2020.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spiked 30.24% to Rs 7.58 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1750.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 582.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd surged 14.71% to Rs 4.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd soared 12.51% to Rs 78.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59748 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd advanced 10.56% to Rs 25.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd exploded 9.97% to Rs 134.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15247 shares in the past one month.

