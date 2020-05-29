Hindustan Motors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Prime Focus Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Hil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2020.

Prime Focus Ltd, Ador Welding Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and Hil Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 May 2020.

Hindustan Motors Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 4.62 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13622 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7939 shares in the past one month.

Ador Welding Ltd soared 13.92% to Rs 274.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1040 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd advanced 12.06% to Rs 25.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 736 shares in the past one month.

Hil Ltd exploded 11.64% to Rs 939.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2069 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)