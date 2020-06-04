RIL, GAIL (India), Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL in focus

The rights issue of Reliance Industries (RIL) received total bids for 55.08 crore shares, as against 42.26 crore shares on offer, according to BSE data at 5:30 PM IST. The issue was subscribed 1.3 times. The rights issue valued at Rs 53,125 crore, opened for subscription on 20 May 2020 and closed on 3 June 2020.

All eligible shareholders as per record date of 14 May were entitled to subscribe to the fresh issue. The company will offer existing shareholders one new share for 15 held at a Rs 1,257.

GAIL (India) and Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday for cooperation in development of Trigeneration projects in India. The MoU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two. companies by jointly exploring business opportunities in Trigeneration business segment in India.

Persistent Systems and IBM yesterday announced a new collaboration to help accelerate IBM Cloud Pak deployments to speed clients' enterprise modernization and their move to the cloud. Persistent also announced a new IBM Cloud Pak deployment practice to help organizations migrate and modernize IBM workloads across all cloud environments, including IBM public cloud and IBM Cloud services.

Aurobindo Pharma's consolidated net profit surged 45.18% to Rs 849.83 crore on 16.56% rise in net sales to Rs 6,063.40 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Net loss of Bharat Petroleum Corporation stood at Rs 1361.01 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3124.91 crore in Q4 March 2019. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 68991.44 crore.

MAS Financial Services' consolidated net profit dropped 14.21% to Rs 35.68 crore on 10.74% rise in net sales to Rs 182.41 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

V.S.T Tillers Tractors said power tillers sales rose to 1,750 units in May 2020 from 1,411 units in May 2019. Tractors sales rose to at 633 units from 527 units.

