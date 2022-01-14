Hero MotoCorp opens new flagship store in El Salvador

Hero MotoCorp has expanded its operations and commenced retail sales at a newly opened flagship store in the country's capital city San Salvador.

The showroom that offers 3S (sales, service, spares) operations and is spread over 600 sq. mt, displays Hero MotoCorp's world-class products such as the Xpulse 200, Hunk 160R and Hunk 150 motorcycles and Dash 125 scooter.

The workshop with five service bays provides the best-in-class aftersales service and spare parts to customers. In keeping with its commitment to provide a world-class customer experience, the company offers a 4-year or 40,000 km warranty across its range of products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)